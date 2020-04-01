China county on lockdown, fears of SECOND wave of coronavirus outbreak

Can you imagine the COVID-19 coronavirus situation getting any worse? Well, let's hope not -- as the Henan province in central China has just gone into full lockdown.

Politico reports that the Henan province in central China is in a full lockdown as "authorities try to fend off a second coronavirus wave in the midst of a push to revive the economy". Starting yesterday were curfew-like measures in Jia county, which is near the city of Pingdingshan.

600,000 residents were told to stay at home, with special approval required for any movmenet outside of your home, a rule forced by the government on the country's official microblog account. But then there's the question that COVID-19 coronavirus is the "worst cover-up in human history" and that it could've originated in a new biosafety lab (BSL-4) in Wuhan -- where the virus began. You can read more on that here.

Last updated: Apr 1, 2020 at 09:19 pm CDT