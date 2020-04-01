Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 59,996 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3flame

China county on lockdown, fears of SECOND wave of coronavirus outbreak

Henan province in central China is on lockdown, authorities fear second coronavirus wave

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 1, 2020 at 08:49 pm CDT (2 mins, 54 secs reading time)

Can you imagine the COVID-19 coronavirus situation getting any worse? Well, let's hope not -- as the Henan province in central China has just gone into full lockdown.

China county on lockdown, fears of SECOND wave of coronavirus outbreak 02 | TweakTown.com

Politico reports that the Henan province in central China is in a full lockdown as "authorities try to fend off a second coronavirus wave in the midst of a push to revive the economy". Starting yesterday were curfew-like measures in Jia county, which is near the city of Pingdingshan.

600,000 residents were told to stay at home, with special approval required for any movmenet outside of your home, a rule forced by the government on the country's official microblog account. But then there's the question that COVID-19 coronavirus is the "worst cover-up in human history" and that it could've originated in a new biosafety lab (BSL-4) in Wuhan -- where the virus began. You can read more on that here.

More Reading on COVID-19 coronavirus

Last updated: Apr 1, 2020 at 09:19 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99$9.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/1/2020 at 9:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:politico.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.