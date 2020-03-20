Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,531 Reviews & Articles | 59,858 News Posts

Coronavirus COVID-19 dramatically affects streaming but by how much?

Coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine has caused a rise in streaming service popularity, but by how much percent?

Jak Connor | Mar 20, 2020 at 02:05 am CDT (1 min, 5 secs reading time)

The self-quarantine that has been recommended almost globally due to the coronavirus outbreak has caused a massive increase in home entertainment.

Coronavirus COVID-19 dramatically affects streaming but by how much? 02 | TweakTown.com

One of the biggest forms of entertainment that are getting a massive rise in popularity since the coronavirus lockdown is streaming services. An international streaming guide called JustWatch assists over 15 million people in what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime iTunes, and more. Since the lockdown recommendation, JustWatch has compiled some numbers to show just how many countries around the world have increased their viewership in streaming online video.

According to the JustWatch statistics, Spain has seen an increase of about 108% in streaming, followed by France at 82%, Italy with 71%, the United States with 37%, Mexico with 32%, the United Kingdom with 26% and lastly, Germany with a 19% increase. Streaming isn't the only industry that is seeing a massive increase in viewership, but so is gaming as Steam recently reported that they hit a new all-time high for concurrent gamers on its platform, more on that story here.

Last updated: Mar 20, 2020 at 04:44 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

Sweetnice 10 Rolls Toilet Paper,3-Ply Embossed Toilet Paper Rolls

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.96
$7.96--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2020 at 4:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:justwatch.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.