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FBI warns what's under your TV could be letting hackers spy on you

The FBI has warned that hackers could be using a small device attached to many TVs to compromise your home internet connection for illegal purposes.

FBI warns what's under your TV could be letting hackers spy on you
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: The FBI warns that cheap off-brand streaming devices offering free content may expose users to cybercriminals who use them to create hard-to-detect residential proxy networks for illegal internet traffic. Some devices may contain malware or prompt unwanted software installs, compromising home internet security. Avoid unverified devices and software.

The FBI has recently issued a warning about off-brand devices typically found beneath TVs, as they have been discovered to be used by cybercriminals.

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The FBI posted a warning on March 12, 2026, about cheap off-brand streaming devices, such as Android-based devices that offer "free" movies, TV shows, sports channels, and more. These devices are becoming increasingly popular as streaming services raise the minimum cost of access to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. The FBI warns that while users may be saving hundreds of dollars per month, they could have given cybercriminals access, who could use the device to create a residential proxy network.

Hackers using residential proxy networks are looking to route illegal internet traffic, such as bots, through real home IP addresses, effectively disguising the hacker's activity as if it's coming from a legitimate user. Typically, websites can detect or even block suspicious internet traffic, but residential proxy networks are much harder to detect, as hackers use real devices connected to real households.

The FBI warns that some devices can even come pre-loaded with malware that automatically compromises the user once the device is connected to the home internet connection, or these devices prompt the user with requests to install unwanted apps or software that secretly installs malicious software that then compromises the user's connection.

Authorities recommend that users avoid any devices that appear "too good to be true" or unknown or unverified sources. Additionally, don't download or install unverified software, or agree to rewards in exchange for internet bandwidth.

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News Source:bgr.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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