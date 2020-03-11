Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Mark Wahlberg to play Mark Wahlberg in new TV show about Mark Wahlberg

A new TV show is coming out starring Mark Wahlberg, and its called 'Wahl Street'

Jak Connor | Mar 11, 2020 at 04:17 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs reading time)

HBO Max has a new show in the works and this time around, its going to be focused around the actor Mark Wahlberg and his life.

Variety has reported that HBO Max has ordered an eight-episode series, which is titled "Wahl Street" and will follow Wahlberg and his life as an actor and a businessman. According to the shows official description, "viewers will learn about his successes and failures and glean powerful business and life lessons while also getting to know the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg's real-life entourage."

While the show will be focused around the life of Mark Wahlberg, every episode will feature entrepreneurs pitching business ideas to Wahlberg. Wahlberg also commented on the new show, saying "We're documenting the ups, the downs, the hits, and the misses. It's all the real stuff that's happening while I'm growing my businesses. We're pulling back the curtain, and hopefully, it's an opportunity to inspire other entrepreneurs."

The series is being produced by Unrealistic Ideas, which was founded by Wahlbery, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips. The TV show was expected to begin production in December 2019, and there is yet to be a launch date.

