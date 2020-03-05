Gears 5 likely to get ray tracing support on Xbox Series X
Like most first-party Xbox games, Gears 5 will look and play better than ever on Xbox Series X
Gears of War 5 will have next-gen enhancements on Xbox Series X, possibly with new features like ray tracing, 120FPS support, and even 8K resolution gaming.
Phil Spencer recently took a trip to Gears of War developer The Coalition to check out a new upgraded version of Gears 5, confirming the game will be boosted on the next-gen Xbox Series X. This isn't a surprise though. Microsoft recently announced that all of its first-party studios would upgrade their games on the Xbox SX through Smart Delivery, a new content delivery pipeline that transports enhancement patches online.
The Tweet was vague and the image is fuzzy, and there's lots of enhancement possibilities here. The Xbox Series X's new tightly synergized 7nm SoC offers a wealth of potential optimizations including boosted frame rates, variable refresh rates and variable rate shading, and ray tracing for improved lighting and visuals. Given AMD's recent presentation, the most likely upgrade is ray tracing.
In the presentation, AMD confirmed it co-developed the Xbox Series X's hardware-accelerated ray tracing solution along with Microsoft. The Xbox Series X uses AMD's new RDNA 2.0 architecture to dramatically boost graphics and compute power while also enabling new features that massive widen the scope of games. In short, all games played on next-gen consoles will look, play, and feel better than ever before.
"We have developed all-new hardware-accelerated ray tracing as part of RDNA 2. It is a common architecture used in next-generation game consoles. With that, you will greatly simplify the content development that developers can develop for one platform and easily port it to the other," AMD senior vice president of engineering David Wang said at the event.
"We also provide lower-level API support that gives more control to the developers so that they can extract more performance from the underlying hardware platform. This will help mitigate the performance concerns of ray tracing.
"You can take a look at the image that was rendered on RDNA 2 silicon running the latest Microsoft Direct X DXR API, that was co-architected and co-developed by AMD along with Microsoft to take advantage of the common ray tracing architecture."
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- 12 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- 4 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and 12TFLOP RDNA 2 Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
