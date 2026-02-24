Dell and Lenovo laptops with NVIDIA's new CPU are launching soon

NVIDIA's new Arm-based N1 and N1X chips, which include both CPU and GeForce RTX GPU hardware, are reportedly set to debut sooner rather than later.

According to a new report over at the Wall Street Journal, Dell and Lenovo are planning to launch new laptops in the first half of 2026 powered by NVIDIA's new Arm-based N1 and N1X chips, which include both CPU and GPU hardware. These new chips, developed in partnership with MediaTek, will enable NVIDIA to offer an all-in-one mobile SoC that could provide an Intel and AMD-like solution for the first time.

These new chips have been rumored for a long time and could get a full reveal next month at the company's annual GTC (GPU Technology Conference) event. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has teased that it will unveil a new chip that will "surprise the world" at GTC, so there's a good chance it could be these new Arm-based N1 and N1X chips, unveiled alongside new laptops from Dell and Lenovo.

Based on that pedigree, it's expected that these will be Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11 on Arm, much like Qualcomm's Snapdragon-powered Windows devices. Naturally, these new NVIDIA chips will be all about delivering power-efficient performance in a thin-and-light package, with GeForce RTX hardware capable of accelerating local AI and even PC gaming.

Based on recent job listings, it sounds like NVIDIA is planning to ensure that N1 and N1X devices are also competitive in the PC gaming space, as it looks to improve x86 gaming on Arm and boost Linux performance for a potential dedicated N1 or N1X PC gaming handheld. Of course, the current memory crisis will impact the planned launch and availability of these devices, as it becomes increasingly expensive for even large OEMs like Dell and Lenovo to source RAM and SSD storage at reasonable prices.

Either way, it definitely sounds like NVIDIA is set to go all-in on the SoC and APU market, with CPUs shipping with integrated GeForce RTX graphics, as the company has also partnered with Intel on new CPUs that will feature Team Green GPU hardware.