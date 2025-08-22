NVIDIA CEO to visit TSMC in Taiwan, first-ever GTC in Washington, D.C. for Rubin AI GPU reveal

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will visit TSMC in Taiwan to have dinner with TSMC executives, says Rubin AI GPU reveal happens at GTC Washington D.C. in October.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has flown to Taiwan to meet with key TSMC executives, while also expressing deep gratitude to the US government for approving export licenses for its H20 AI GPUs to China.

Jensen noted that while China has recently raised concerns about potential security backdoors inside of NVIDIA chips, there are no such vulnerabilities in H20. The NVIDIA CEO added that the company has provided enough explanations to address any concerns that Beijing may have.

During his conversation with President Trump, Jensen underlined the importance of AI, linking it to US chip tariffs, stressing that AI will advance regardless of US participation, but supporting the American technology ecosystem is extremely important. Jensen described TSMC as "one of the greatest companies in human history" and called the Taiwanese contract semiconductor manufacturer a powerful investment destination.

Jensen reiterated that the export of H20 AI GPUs to China doesn't pose a national security concern, and that the decision on supplying next-generation AI data center products rests with the decisions of the US government, not NVIDIA. He added that these discussions are ongoing with Washington, but it's still too early to predict an outcome.

The NVIDIA CEO will stay in Taiwan for just the day, with his time consumed mainly with a dinner with executives from TSMC. Jensen also announced that NVIDIA's upcoming GTC conference will be held in Washington D.C. for the first time, and that there are not one, not two, but six new AI GPUs that will be included in its next-gen Rubin GPU architecture.

GTC Washington D.C. takes place between October 27-29, 2025 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and we'll be ready for all of the announcements.