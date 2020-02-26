New Samurai Jack game is a time-traveling 3D hack-and-slash adventure
Adult Swim announces Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, a new hack-and-slash romp that stays faithful to the show
Adult Swim Games pulled a surprise move by announcing a new Samurai Jack video game that stays authentic to the show's vibe, visual flair, and voice actors.
It's been 10 years, but Samurai Jack is returning to the video game realm. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is a hack-and-slash beat-em-up that aims to expand the series while keeping it super familiar for die-hard fans. It's a mix of old-school side-scrolling platforming action and 3D battle sequences, both of which seem to switch seamlessly.
We didn't get to see very much gameplay in the announcement trailer, but the game's Steam page gives some more details. Samurai Jack's latest romp has a multitude of skills to level up and weapons to master and you'll also jump to various locations and worlds straight from the show--all while trying to slice and dice your way to Aku.
The game is set to launch in Summer 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Check below for more details:
Become Samurai Jack, the greatest warrior of the past, present and future. Journey through time to finally stop Aku's evil reign in this new adventure told by the creators of Samurai Jack. Encounter your favorite characters from the show including The Scotsman, Scaramouche, Sir Rothchild and more!
Voiced by the original voice-actors, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is an action platform game that spans across time and space, where your actions will determine a new legend!
- An Untold Adventure That Ties Into the Epic Series Finale
- Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies.
- Explore Worlds from the Award Winning Series
- Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against diabolical monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time.
- Create Your Own Legend
- Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle.
- >> NEXT STORY: DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM III are under $3 for Nintendo Switch
- << PREVIOUS STORY: Rainbow Six: Siege could get a free-to-play spin-off at some point