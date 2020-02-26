New Samurai Jack game is a time-traveling 3D hack-and-slash adventure

Adult Swim announces Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, a new hack-and-slash romp that stays faithful to the show

Adult Swim Games pulled a surprise move by announcing a new Samurai Jack video game that stays authentic to the show's vibe, visual flair, and voice actors.

It's been 10 years, but Samurai Jack is returning to the video game realm. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is a hack-and-slash beat-em-up that aims to expand the series while keeping it super familiar for die-hard fans. It's a mix of old-school side-scrolling platforming action and 3D battle sequences, both of which seem to switch seamlessly.

We didn't get to see very much gameplay in the announcement trailer, but the game's Steam page gives some more details. Samurai Jack's latest romp has a multitude of skills to level up and weapons to master and you'll also jump to various locations and worlds straight from the show--all while trying to slice and dice your way to Aku.

The game is set to launch in Summer 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Check below for more details: