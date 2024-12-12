New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years

TL;DR: Capcom is reviving the Onimusha franchise with "Onimusha: Way of the Sword," set in a demon-infested Kyoto during the early Edo period. Announced at the Game Awards 2024, the game introduces a new protagonist and features intense swordplay. It will be released in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Capcom is reviving the Onimusha franchise with "Onimusha: Way of the Sword," set in a demon-infested Kyoto during the early Edo period. Announced at the Game Awards 2024, the game introduces a new protagonist and features intense swordplay. It will be released in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It's official: Onimusha is back, and ready to bring bizarre swordplay chaos to a new generation.

While scouting Capcom's franchises, one thought comes to mind: When's a new Onimusha coming? After all, the franchise sold 8.7 million copies since the PS2 era. That might be enough interest to warrant a new game at some point. Now that's actually happening: Capcom is resurrecting the long-dormant Onimusha franchise.

At the Game Awards 2024, Capcom revealed Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a new adventure set in a demon-infused Kyoto, Japan that features an all-new protagonist.

Combat looks reactive, grisly, and visceral, with snappy swordplay and crunchy impact. It's hard to glean more details about gameplay due to the short-but-sweet teaser footage.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is due out in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check below for more information from Capcom:

"Having grown in popularity as one of Capcom's best-selling properties, Onimusha is entering a whole new era. "The series' first new installment in nearly two decades, Onimusha: Way of the Sword returns to a dark fantasy feudal Japan" where samurai clash with the supernatural in cutting-edge combat. "Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period. In this time of relative peace for Japan, Malice has befallen the ancient city. Twisted into an eerie and unsettling place, Kyoto has been infested by the demonic Genma. In the debut trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet engages in fierce, blood-soaked sword fights with these hellish creatures from another world."

