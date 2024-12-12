All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years

Capcom's iconic 2000s-era PlayStation hack-and-slash supernatural samurai adventure series is coming back with a newly evolved release in 2026.

New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Capcom is reviving the Onimusha franchise with "Onimusha: Way of the Sword," set in a demon-infested Kyoto during the early Edo period. Announced at the Game Awards 2024, the game introduces a new protagonist and features intense swordplay. It will be released in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It's official: Onimusha is back, and ready to bring bizarre swordplay chaos to a new generation.

New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 02
While scouting Capcom's franchises, one thought comes to mind: When's a new Onimusha coming? After all, the franchise sold 8.7 million copies since the PS2 era. That might be enough interest to warrant a new game at some point. Now that's actually happening: Capcom is resurrecting the long-dormant Onimusha franchise.

At the Game Awards 2024, Capcom revealed Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a new adventure set in a demon-infused Kyoto, Japan that features an all-new protagonist.

Combat looks reactive, grisly, and visceral, with snappy swordplay and crunchy impact. It's hard to glean more details about gameplay due to the short-but-sweet teaser footage.

New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 05New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 04
New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 01New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 03

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is due out in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Check below for more information from Capcom:

"Having grown in popularity as one of Capcom's best-selling properties, Onimusha is entering a whole new era.

"The series' first new installment in nearly two decades, Onimusha: Way of the Sword returns to a dark fantasy feudal Japan" where samurai clash with the supernatural in cutting-edge combat.

"Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period. In this time of relative peace for Japan, Malice has befallen the ancient city. Twisted into an eerie and unsettling place, Kyoto has been infested by the demonic Genma. In the debut trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet engages in fierce, blood-soaked sword fights with these hellish creatures from another world."

New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 06
New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 07
New Onimusha: Way of the Sword game coming in 2026, first new game in nearly 20 years 08
Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

