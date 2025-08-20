Tales of Xillia Remastered coming in October with QoL features like enemy battle toggle

Tales of Xillia Remastered releases this Halloween on PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC for $40, finally bringing the classic PS3 RPG into the modern world.

The rumors were right: Bandai Namco announced a new remaster of the PS3 classic Tales of Xillia, complete with new quality-of-life features and upgrades.

The new Tales of Xillia remaster finally brings the fan-favorite RPG onto other platforms--the original had sat locked away on the PS3 for decades. The game comes packed with great time-saving mechanics like enemy battle on/off toggles, as well as on-screen HUD indicators for destination zones.

Tales of Xillia Remastered releases on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam this Halloween, October 31, 2025. It will cost $40.

