Tales of Xillia Remastered coming in October with QoL features like enemy battle toggle

Tales of Xillia Remastered releases this Halloween on PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC for $40, finally bringing the classic PS3 RPG into the modern world.

Tales of Xillia Remastered coming in October with QoL features like enemy battle toggle
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Bandai Namco remasters the PS3 classic Tales of Xillia with enhanced graphics, quality-of-life upgrades, and new features like enemy battle toggles and HUD indicators. Releasing on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on October 31, 2025, this $40 RPG offers an immersive journey through Rieze Maxia with dual protagonists and real-time combat.

The rumors were right: Bandai Namco announced a new remaster of the PS3 classic Tales of Xillia, complete with new quality-of-life features and upgrades.

Tales of Xillia Remastered coming in October with QoL features like enemy battle toggle 1
2

The new Tales of Xillia remaster finally brings the fan-favorite RPG onto other platforms--the original had sat locked away on the PS3 for decades. The game comes packed with great time-saving mechanics like enemy battle on/off toggles, as well as on-screen HUD indicators for destination zones.

Tales of Xillia Remastered releases on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam this Halloween, October 31, 2025. It will cost $40.

Check below for more info:

BONDS TRANSCEND TIME

Experience Tales of Xillia, remastered for the first time ever. Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits.

At the start of their epic journey through the vibrant world of Rieze Maxia-where humans and spirits coexist in harmony-players can choose to step into the shoes of either Milla or Jude. But peace is under threat. The kingdom of Rashugal has begun using a mysterious, powerful device that's draining the world's mana, the very essence of life.

Determined to stop the destruction and restore balance, Milla and Jude embark on a daring quest to destroy the device and save their world

TWO HEROES, ONE DESTINY

Follow the paths of Milla and Jude as they embark on their daring journey through Rieze Maxia, a wondrous land where mankind and spirits coexist in harmony.

PARTNER UP WITH DUAL RAID

Master the Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, mustering strategy and coordination to overcome action-packed battles in real-time combat-team up with allies to unleash devastating combo attacks and unlock special support skills to overwhelm your foes.

QUALITY-OF-LIFE UPGRADES

Explore new quality-of-life updates, including improved graphics, an auto-save feature, early access to the Grade Shop, and more.

AN ALL-AROUND EXPERIENCE

Xillia Remastered contains DLC*, which was launched alongside the original release and includes costumes, useful items, and other fun extras.

*Select licensed DLC not included.