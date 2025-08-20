Tales of Xillia Remastered coming in October with QoL features like enemy battle toggle

The rumors were right: Bandai Namco announced a new remaster of the PS3 classic Tales of Xillia, complete with new quality-of-life features and upgrades.
The new Tales of Xillia remaster finally brings the fan-favorite RPG onto other platforms--the original had sat locked away on the PS3 for decades. The game comes packed with great time-saving mechanics like enemy battle on/off toggles, as well as on-screen HUD indicators for destination zones.
Tales of Xillia Remastered releases on PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam this Halloween, October 31, 2025. It will cost $40.
Check below for more info:
BONDS TRANSCEND TIME
Experience Tales of Xillia, remastered for the first time ever. Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits.
At the start of their epic journey through the vibrant world of Rieze Maxia-where humans and spirits coexist in harmony-players can choose to step into the shoes of either Milla or Jude. But peace is under threat. The kingdom of Rashugal has begun using a mysterious, powerful device that's draining the world's mana, the very essence of life.
Determined to stop the destruction and restore balance, Milla and Jude embark on a daring quest to destroy the device and save their world
TWO HEROES, ONE DESTINY
Follow the paths of Milla and Jude as they embark on their daring journey through Rieze Maxia, a wondrous land where mankind and spirits coexist in harmony.
PARTNER UP WITH DUAL RAID
Master the Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, mustering strategy and coordination to overcome action-packed battles in real-time combat-team up with allies to unleash devastating combo attacks and unlock special support skills to overwhelm your foes.
QUALITY-OF-LIFE UPGRADES
Explore new quality-of-life updates, including improved graphics, an auto-save feature, early access to the Grade Shop, and more.
AN ALL-AROUND EXPERIENCE
Xillia Remastered contains DLC*, which was launched alongside the original release and includes costumes, useful items, and other fun extras.
*Select licensed DLC not included.