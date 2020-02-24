Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Hot Wheels unveils RC Tesla Cybertruck, includes cracked window vinyl

Hot Wheels announce 1:64 RC Tesla Cybertruck for $20, huge 1:10 scale one for $400

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 24, 2020 10:05 pm CST - 1 min, 10 secs reading time

Tesla might have had fans excited for its electric Cybertruck, but now you can get your hands-on one for just $20 or $400 -- the Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck, that is. Tesla has had over 500,000 orders for its new Cybertruck already, too.

Hot Wheels recently unveiled a new 1:64 scale RC Cybertruck that it will be selling for $20, while the larger 1:10 scale RC Cybertruck costs $400. Both of the new RC Cybertruck's will begin shipping in December 2020, they will be limited editions, and will be available until they're sold out -- which is happening very quick.

The smaller 1:64 version of the Tesla Cybertruck is the size of a normal Hot Wheels car, with two driving speeds and less moving parts -- both of the new RC Cybertruck Hot Wheels cars were designed with the assistance of Tesla. Better yet, the larger 1:10 RC Cybertruck even includes something special -- a "cracked window vinyl sticker", a laugh at the on-stage slip up that saw a shattered Cybertruck window during its unveil and detailing of how strong the car was.

