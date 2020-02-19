Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,584 Reviews & Articles | 67,031 News Posts

Netflix's 'The Witcher' is still the no.1 series in the entire world

Even through the transition into 2020, Netflix's The Witcher still remains the most in-demand TV show globally

By Jak Connor | Feb 19, 2020 02:11 am CST

The Witcher TV show was undoubtedly a massive success for Netflix, but is that success still going even into the new year?

netflixs-the-witcher-is-still-the-no-1-series-in-entire-world_01

In short, yes, yes, it is. According to BusinessInsider, who received some more statistics from data firm Parrot Analytics, in regards to how the show was doing from January 14th to February 12th, The Witcher is still the most in-demand series globally across all platforms. The Witcher has remained the most in-demand show since it took first place from Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian'.

So how did Parrot Analytics come to this conclusion? Well, they measure viewership, demand expressions, engagement, and the impact of the show. Netflix really wants to keep that ball rolling, so they have already greenlit season two of The Witcher, more on that can be found here. If you are after anymore Witcher news, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.44
$14.44$13.25$35.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2020 at 10:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:parrotanalytics.com, businessinsider.com.au

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.