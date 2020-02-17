Xbox boss Phil Spencer updates on Xbox Series X, gaming at E3 2020

I can only imagine what it would be like to be a fly on the wall inside of Microsoft right now, with the Xbox team working overtime this year leading into the launch of the biggest, meanest, and best Xbox console yet -- Xbox Series X.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has come out swinging on Twitter as he normally does, replying to a question from someone asking about how all of the E3 2020 planning was going. Spencer replied: "Next E3 meeting is today, tons to talk about between now and E3 & deep portfolio of XGS games for E3". He added: "Console launch years are just special" -- yes, yes they are, Mr Spencer.

Spencer also added that Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg is leading the E3 2020 planning team, who recently tweeted out on February 11 about a meeting with Taco Bell. This could mean Microsoft is going to do something with Taco Bell during the E3 2020 launch of the Xbox Series X console, but we'll have to wait and see.