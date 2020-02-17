Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Xbox boss Phil Spencer updates on Xbox Series X, gaming at E3 2020

Phil Spencer says 'console launch years are just special', teasing next-gen Xbox Series X console

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 17, 2020 09:19 pm CST

I can only imagine what it would be like to be a fly on the wall inside of Microsoft right now, with the Xbox team working overtime this year leading into the launch of the biggest, meanest, and best Xbox console yet -- Xbox Series X.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has come out swinging on Twitter as he normally does, replying to a question from someone asking about how all of the E3 2020 planning was going. Spencer replied: "Next E3 meeting is today, tons to talk about between now and E3 & deep portfolio of XGS games for E3". He added: "Console launch years are just special" -- yes, yes they are, Mr Spencer.

Spencer also added that Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg is leading the E3 2020 planning team, who recently tweeted out on February 11 about a meeting with Taco Bell. This could mean Microsoft is going to do something with Taco Bell during the E3 2020 launch of the Xbox Series X console, but we'll have to wait and see.

