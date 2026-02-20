Xbox CEO Phil Spencer retires, Sarah Bond resigns, Microsoft AI exec now leads

Phil Spencer is officially retiring at Xbox, and existing president Sarah Bond has left the company while Microsoft AI exec Asha Sharma will lead Xbox.

Phil Spencer is officially retiring from Xbox on February 23, 2026, sources tell IGN's Ryan McCaffrey.

It's an end of an era at Xbox. Phil Spencer, who has been with Xbox for decades, will leave Microsoft in just a few days' time. Xbox president Sarah Bond has also left the company. Microsoft AI boss Asha Sharma will now lead the Xbox games division, now called Microsoft Gaming, and Matt Booty is now Chief Content Officer (CCO), a promotion from his previous position as Xbox Game Studios head.

"I want to thank Phil for his extraordinary leadership and partnership. Over 38 years at Microsoft, including 12 years leading Gaming, Phil helped transform what we do and how we do it," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to staff.

