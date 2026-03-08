Microsoft CEO reveals future for Xbox brand, and if gaming is involved

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma have sat down to discuss the future of the Xbox brand, and Microsoft's ambitions from 20,000 feet.

TL;DR: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and new Xbox head Asha Sharma reaffirmed Xbox as a core Microsoft identity, emphasizing ongoing investment in gaming despite recent brand challenges and executive changes. They acknowledged fan concerns and highlighted long-term commitment, aiming to strengthen Xbox's future amid its current identity crisis.

The decision for Xbox to bring what were once the biggest reasons to buy an Xbox console, like Halo, Forza, Gears of War, and what will be Fable, to competing platforms such as PlayStation has resulted in a slight branding crisis as fans now question if Microsoft is interested in advancing the Xbox brand or if it makes sense to offload it from their portfolio.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

On the heels of Xbox postponing the launch of its upcoming console and the shake-up at the executive level, which saw 25-year Xbox veteran Phil Spencer officially depart from his position, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has conducted a Q&A session to shine some light on the situation at Xbox and how Microsoft is currently viewing its gaming brand. Nadella was joined by Spencer's replacement, Asha Sharma, where they both gave their 20,000-foot view on Xbox's future.

Nadella went on to list Xbox as one of Microsoft's "main identities" and that it wouldn't survive as a company if these identities didn't "continue to thrive". Additionally, Nadella doubled down on "gaming" always being a part of Microsoft, and honored Matt Booty, Phil Spencer, and Sarah Bond for their effort in building that arm of Microsoft over a 25-year period.

Sharma added that it's "incredible" 10% of the Xbox team have been working at the brand for more than 20 years, and that number represents Microsoft's long-term commitment toward the gaming space. Furthermore, Nadella acknowledged the concern and feedback from Xbox fans over the recent months, which appears to have even rung true with Microsoft employees.

Windows Central's Jez Corden wrote in his report that his contacts across Microsoft's various sub-sectors, such as Windows and AI, have informed him that many employees have spoken up about how energized they feel, and Corden believes that is partly due to Microsoft's goal of refocusing on getting the company to a better place.

Any Xbox fans who are concerned that Microsoft was preparing to chop the Xbox brand off and sail into the AI-generated sunset should now rest easy, especially since Nadella used such strong language about how Microsoft views the Xbox brand and its future. Nadella's use of terminology such as "always" when it comes to investing in the gaming space should ring reassuring, albeit that doesn't mean Microsoft isn't facing challenges.

As Corden outlines wonderfully in the bottom of his report, Xbox is currently undergoing an identity crisis, as recent marketing hasn't landed very well at all with fans, with some campaigns such as "This is an Xbox" resulting in more criticism than support, as it exposed a hole in Microsoft's plan for the brand - If everything is an Xbox, even a PS5, why buy an Xbox console at all?