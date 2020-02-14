Microsoft's $10b Pentagon contract now in limbo, Amazon blames Trump

Amazon is extremely upset over losing a $10 billion dollar Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract to Microsoft. So, as any good business would do, they claim it bias.

According to a new report from CNBC, Microsoft's contract with the Pentagon is has now been paused because Amazon believes that President Trump has a bias towards Microsoft. Amazon's argument is that President Trump personally doesn't like Bezos or Amazon, and through his supposed dislike, he influenced which company would get the contract.

Now, the judge that is ruling the case has put the contract on pause to hear out Amazon's beliefs. Here's Amazon's statement, "The question is whether the president of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends." CNBC also says that Amazon has said it would pay out $42 million for any "costs and damages" that are resulted from this contract being put on pause.

Microsoft gave their statement regarding the contract now being in limbo, here's what they said, "While we are disappointed with the additional delay, we believe that we will ultimately be able to move forward with the work to make sure those who serve our country can access the new technology they urgently require. We have confidence in the Department of Defense, and we believe the facts will show they ran a detailed, thorough, and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft" said, Microsoft's corporate vice president of communication, Frank X. Shaw.