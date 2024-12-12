All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Microsoft expects share price drop and a $800 million fine after GM exits robotaxi business

General Motors is officially exiting the robotaxi business after investing more than $10 billion since 2016, causing Microsoft to expect a hefty charge.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: General Motors is exiting the robotaxi business after investing over $10 billion since 2016, leading Microsoft to anticipate a significant financial charge.

General Motors (GM) announced on Tuesday that it will exited the robotaxis business it has invested more than $10 billion in since 2016, sparking Microsoft to announce it expects an impairment charge of approximately $800 million in the second quarter of next year as a result of the departure.

Microsoft expects share price drop and a $800 million fine after GM exits robotaxi business 51515
2

According to reports, General Motors will be exiting the robotaxi business, specifically the Cruise autonomous driving company, citing "time and resources" to develop a sufficiently substantial fleet to compete against the already established businesses operating in the robotaxi market. Notably, Microsoft picked up a minority stake in Cruise back in January 2021, amounting to approximately a $2 billion investment that involved institutional investors such as Honda Motor.

General Motors doesn't appear to want to try and compete with robotaxi vendors such as Waymo, Tesla, and Amazon, with the company explaining that Cruise could generate as much as $50 billion in revenue by 2030, but this business arm of GM was expendable, especially considering that it isn't even the company's core business.

"You've got to really understand the cost of running a robotaxi fleet, which is fairly significant, and again, not our core business," said GM CEO Mary Barra on an analyst call

Microsoft anticipates the $800 million impairment charge will cause the company's share price to reduce by approximately 9 cents on its second-quarter earnings.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, reuters.com

Junior Editor



Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

