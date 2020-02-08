raijintek-intros-samos-water-block-for-amd-radeon-rx-5700-series-cards

Raijintek has just unveiled its Samos AD5700 RBW, which is a new full-cover water block for AMD's Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards. Check it out:

Raijintek designed the new Samos AD5700 RBW to fit onto AMD's own reference Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards, packing a nickel-copper thermal plate, and translucent acrylic top cover. The full-cover cold plate will provide water cooling goodness to the most important parts of your Navi-powered graphics card: the GPU itself, GDDR6 modules, and the VRM power delivery MOSFET.

We have a 12mm thick clear acrylic top cover that features built-in G1/4" inlets/outlets, RGB lighting (which looks awesome) and is completely customization through motherboard manufacturer RGB lighting apps through a 4-pin 5V ARGB header. On the back, Raijintek offers up a black-themed aluminum backplate with passive cooling to the VRMs on the back of the card.

Raijintek hasn't provided pricing on its new Samos AD5700 RBW just yet, but you can read more on it here.