Pringles' Rick and Morty 'Pickle Rick' flavor will be ready 'soon'
Ever wondered what it would be like to eat Pickle Rick? You will 'soon' be able to find out
During Super Bowl 2020, we saw a bunch of different advertisements, but one that caught many Rick and Morty fans' eyes was the Pringles ad.
The Pringles ad that was shown at the big game was from a few days ago and showed a bunch of robotic Morty's chanting a Pringle's mantra. It also showed Rick breaking the forth-wall and realizing that he was in a Pringles commercial. He says that he and Summer must have been taken over while they were sleeping.
Now, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account have released a short video showcasing that the new Rick and Morty 'Pickle Rick' flavor will be ready "soon". The video depicts a production line of hundreds of 'Pickle Rick' flavored Pringles. At the moment, it's still unknown how this new flavor is going to taste, and while pickle-flavored Pringles don't sound fantastic, I'm still excited to give them a shot!
