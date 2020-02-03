Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,568 Reviews & Articles | 66,744 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU rumored to be 75% faster than current-gen GPU

Pringles' Rick and Morty 'Pickle Rick' flavor will be ready 'soon'

Ever wondered what it would be like to eat Pickle Rick? You will 'soon' be able to find out

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 11 mins ago

During Super Bowl 2020, we saw a bunch of different advertisements, but one that caught many Rick and Morty fans' eyes was the Pringles ad.

The Pringles ad that was shown at the big game was from a few days ago and showed a bunch of robotic Morty's chanting a Pringle's mantra. It also showed Rick breaking the forth-wall and realizing that he was in a Pringles commercial. He says that he and Summer must have been taken over while they were sleeping.

Now, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account have released a short video showcasing that the new Rick and Morty 'Pickle Rick' flavor will be ready "soon". The video depicts a production line of hundreds of 'Pickle Rick' flavored Pringles. At the moment, it's still unknown how this new flavor is going to taste, and while pickle-flavored Pringles don't sound fantastic, I'm still excited to give them a shot!

Buy at Amazon

Rick and Morty Besties Plush Slippers (HS5UKSRIC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.99
$39.99$39.99$39.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2020 at 10:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.