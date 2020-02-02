Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,567 Reviews & Articles | 66,731 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere GPU rumored to be 75% faster than current-gen GPU

Steam player count hits new all-time high of 18.8 million

Steam enjoys titanic concurrent playercounts in excess of 18 million, breaking previous records

By: Derek Strickland from 1 hour, 12 mins ago

Steam's concurrent users just hit a new all-time high of 18.8 million, the largest point in the last two years.

steam-player-count-hits-new-time-high_42

Even with the Epic Store's popularity, the Fortnite titan still hasn't dethroned Steam (and likely won't for a long time). As per SteamDB's findings, more Steam players are jumping online at once than ever before; roughly 18.8 million users played Steam at the same time, up from the previous 18.5 million record held two years ago. There's roughly 264,000 more users logged in at once now than two years ago, representing a 1.42% increase in concurrent users.

Steam's MAUs (monthly active users, a metric that shows a service's overall attraction rate) are pretty high and shows the platform isn't being jeopardized. In 2018, Steam had a tremendous 90 million MAUs with over half of those users signing in and playing every day. The Epic Store had 108 million customers in 2019, the company said, but no MAU metrics were given, and bear in mind the free monthly games are a big reason people sign in and use the store.

Valve has yet to deliver a Steam Year in Review for 2019, so we don't know how much those MAUs or DAUs have changed. But given the huge spikes attributed to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Halo: Reach, I expect those numbers to jump a bit.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.