Epic Store game sales made up 39% of total $680 million yearly revenue

The Epic Store has made over $608 million in total revenues to date, but less than half of that is actually from game sales.

Epic just revealed some surprising figures on its new storefront. The Epic Games Store is doing quite well and has amassed $608 million in accumulated spending over the last year or so. But there's one catch: Only 39% of that, or $251 million, was made from third-party game sales. The other $357 million was generated from Fortnite microtransactions on PC (for reference, Fortnite earned $1.8 billion on all platforms in 2019).

Remember the Epic Games Store isn't just a marketplace but also a launcher for the industry's most lucrative battle royale sensation. So all of those numbers--earnings and active users--are mixed together. It's no different than Counter-Strike GO, Team Fortress, or DOTA 2 on Steam.

Perhaps the biggest milestone is EGS hitting 108 million PC users. There's no specificity on MAU or DAU counts though.

Also remember that Epic's free games account for a big portion of those sign-ups. The free PC games are huge incentives for users to not only sign up but use the storefront to claim, download, and play specific games every month. Epic plans to carry this initiative forward in 2020 and dole out even more freebies.

Another big reason for EGS adoption is exclusivity. Devs are attracted to the store due to the beneficial 85-15% split in their favor, versus Steam's 70-30% split.

Epic managed to pull over some of gaming's biggest titles with six-month or even one-year exclusivity deals on its storefront. We've seen lots of games like Metro Exodus, Borderlands 3, Remedy's new game Control, a ton of Ubisoft games like The Division 2 and the upcoming Watch Dogs Legion, as well as a smattering of indies like The Outer Wilds and the honkin' good time of a game Untitled Goose Game.

Word has it that Epic is paying big for these exclusives, complete with sign-on bonuses to help fund independent developers. Numbers indicate Epic could've paid as much as $10.6 million for Control's exclusivity on the platform.