ARC Raiders developers celebrate over 700,000 concurrent players this weekend, new record

In a post on the ARC Raiders account on X, the developer said that there were over 700,000 players across all platforms -- PC, PlayStation, and Xbox -- over the weekend. Most of the ARC Raiders players were on PC, with data from SteamDB showing that the game hit a new peak concurrent player count of 462,688 gamers playing ARC Raiders on Steam just yesterday.

ARC Raiders has sold over 2.5 million copies so far, with most of them from PC gamers on Steam, with concurrent player counts not dipping below 100,000 on Steam since the game launched on October 30. It has been a huge launch, a strong concurrent player count, and now a new peak of over 700,000 gamers playing ARC Raiders at once over the weekend.

In recent news, ARC Raiders was benchmarked by NVIDIA on its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs using DLSS 4 Super Resolution, Multi-Frame Rendering, and NVIDIA Reflex technologies.

These benchmarks had 600FPS+ from the flagship RTX 5090 at 1080p, while the RTX 5060 still pushed out an impressive 245FPS.

At 1440p, the RTX 5090 was pushing over 500FPS in ARC Raiders, while the RTX 5060 still maintained 190FPS+, while at the beastier 4K resolution, the RTX 5090 still had 420FPS+ while the RTX 5070 was maintaining 220FPS+ at 4K.