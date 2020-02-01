The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 rumor: not coming in 2020

Nintendo is deep into the development of a follow up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with the sequel rumored for release in 2020 -- but it seems Nintendo is having a little trouble on it.

According to Nintendo insider Sabi, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 development is "taking longer than anticipated", so it will miss this year's holiday release. Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 during E3 2019 last year, which was quite the surprise for Zelda fans around the world -- myself included.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be darker than its predecessor, with game director Eji Aonuma telling IGN in June 2019: "The new Breath of the Wild or the sequel to it, it's not necessarily going to be related to Majora's mask or inspired by it... What we showed you currently is a little darker".