Nintendo's latest product is arriving in March, and it's not the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has announced the launch of their latest hardware and its not the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, but something completely different.

TL;DR: Nintendo is launching Alarmo, a motion-tracking alarm clock with game-inspired themes, featuring a 2.8-inch LCD and a mmWave sensor. It includes 35 alarms from popular Nintendo games and will be available in March for $99. The clock does not require a Nintendo Online subscription, making it a unique gift for fans.

With leaks about the Switch 2 circulating non-stop, it's about time we received official information about a Nintendo product launch. We've got something straight from the horse's mouth: but it's, well... a little alarming?

Alarmo is a tiny motion-tracking, interactive alarm clock designed to allow you to wake up to game-inspired themes. It's equipped with a 2.8-inch LCD screen and a 24GHz mmWave presence sensor - providing Alarmo with the capability of detecting movement as you sleep and wake up. In addition, you'll find 35 pre-installed alarms inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon, Pikmin, and your favorite Italian plumber.

The Sound Clock: Alarmo is slated for a March release and will retail at $99 USD from all your favorite retailers. Many will be asking themselves: why? Evidently, Nintendo's answer to this is, why not? If you know anyone who lives and breathes Nintendo fanfare, undoubtedly, this is the perfect gift to pick up. The clock is admittedly cute. It also doesn't require the use of a Nintendo Online subscription, the absence of which is now... a selling point in 2025?

Clock-based subscriptions aside - we do get the impression that Nintendo is stalling. In which case, this clock will also serve as the perfect purchase for us to go to sleep, set an alarm, and wake up when the Switch 2 is finally announced.