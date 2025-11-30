Here's another Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 remake that looks incredible

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the N64 is an all-timer, and this stunning Unreal Engine 5 fan remake is something fans will want to see.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, but it's still one of those games that regularly pops up on various 'best of all time' lists. The reason for this is simple: it successfully translated the classic 2D Zelda action from the 16-bit era into a massive 3D game that laid the foundation for third-person action-adventure games that you can still see today.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time reimagined in Unreal Engine 5, image credit: RwanLink/YouTube.

This new The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time "remake" is more of a reimagining of a specific section and area of the game, Gerudo's Fortress. Created by YouTube creator and artist RwanLink, it presents Ocarina of Time with a new look and feel that is more cartoon-like, blending The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker's cel-shaded look from the GameCube with a bit of Breath of the Wild and the N64 original.

Built with Unreal Engine 5 in three months, with a whole month of that time spent on animation, it's an impressive and cinematic look at a potential The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake that we'd love to play. If you're a Zelda fan, the 4K gameplay and cinematic video of the project in action is well worth a look.

The animation in particular is impressive, with the first few minutes of the video presented as an almost animated film before we get to see Link move around the world with your traditional controls. This isn't the only The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 remake that we've recently covered, with this remake from CryZENx looking to remake the entirety of the game and release it for fans to play.

This project from RwanLink is more reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask reimagined in Unreal Engine 5 by artist Benoit Bourgerie, which also features an impressive animated look that builds on the most recent Zelda games from Nintendo.