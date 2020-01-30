Nintendo Switch sales smash 52.48 million with strong holiday quarter

Nearly three years after release and Switch hardware sales show no signs of stopping. The console has now sold over 52 million units worldwide, driven by strong exclusive adoption and two unique hardware choices.

Nintendo is killing it right now. The Switch, which now includes the massively popular new handheld-only Switch Lite, now sits at a mighty 52.48 million lifetime sales to date.

The Mario-maker managed to move an astronomical 10.81 million consoles in the holiday quarter, driven by strong exclusives like Pokemon Sword and Shield. The company moved 17.75 million Switch consoles in Q1-Q3 of Fiscal Year 2019 so far, causing Nintendo to upwardly revise its hardware sales forecasts to over 19 million. This revision doesn't include Switch sales in mainland China--those figures have yet to impact overall global sales.

Analysts like Piers Harding-Rolls note the Switch has sold 20.2 million systems in 2019 with FY2018 Q4 overlap, meaning Nintendo managed to move over half of its yearly Switch sales volume during the critical holiday period.

Software is likewise up to an astronomical 310 million units, and Nintendo has made a massive $8.8 billion from the Switch in the last nine months (before associated costs, of course).

With these numbers, the Switch has sold nearly four times as many systems as the Wii U, and roughly 2.5 times as many systems as the Gamecube. Here's how the Switch fits in with other Nintendo hardware:

Nintendo DS - 150.02 million

Game Boy - 118.69 million

Wii - 101.63 million

Game Boy Advance - 81.51 million

Famicom/NES - 61.91 million

Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite - 52.48 million

SNES - 49.10 million

Nintendo 64 - 32.93 million

Gamecube - 21.74 million

Wii U - 13.56 million