15 NFL teams' social accounts have been hacked before the Super Bowl

A cybercriminal hacking group has given everyone a friendly reminder that anything online can be hacked and exploited.

The reminder has come via from hacking group 'OurMine', who hijacked various social media accounts of fifteen different US National Football League (NFL) teams. OurMine posted onto the social media accounts of the teams a similar message; it reads as follows; "Hi, we're OurMine. We are here for 2 things: 1) Announce that we are back 2) Show people everything is hackable".

The post continued and said, "to improve your accounts security contact us: [email protected] org". The teams that were affected by the hijacking were NFL's own Twitter account and various social medias (Instagram/Facebook/Twitter). The following teams; Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL gave a statement on Tuesday, saying "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at the NFL to restore them." The NFL later updated their statement, saying "We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations. The NFL and teams are cooperating with its social media platform providers and law enforcement."