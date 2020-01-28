Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,563 Reviews & Articles | 66,639 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: This is our first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone

SpaceX will launch 60 Starlink satellites on Wednesday, January 29th

SpaceX have delayed the launch of 60 Starlink satellites until Wednesday

By: Jak Connor from 51 mins ago

SpaceX is in full preparation to launch 60 more Starlink satellites into Earth's atmosphere. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, the launch has been delayed.

SpaceX took to their official Twitter account on January 27 to announced that the weather for today's launch is "50% favorable". The space exploration company was planning on live streaming the whole event, but unfortunately, due to "strong upper-level winds" SpaceX is "standing down today" and will re-schedule the launch to Wednesday, January 29, at 9:06 a.m., 14:06 UTC. Tune into the live stream here.

Back in November, 2019 SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites in its effort to establish a global internet connection. Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO and founder expects to have established at least an early version of a global internet connect by late 2020. Musk and SpaceX eventually want to have 42,000 Starlink satellites in Earth's orbit.

Buy at Amazon

Space X Mars T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$20.99
$20.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/27/2020 at 9:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:spacex.com, twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.