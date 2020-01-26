NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 now passively cooled, costs $6000

NVIDIA's monster Quadro RTX 8000 graphics card has now been crammed into a small passively cooled version by PNY, with the company unveiling a new Quadro RTX 8000 and Quadro RTX 6000 which are both passively cooled.

The two new cards are both maxed out at 250W TDP, but have reduced base and boost GPU clocks as well as their GDDR6 memory clocks reduced to lower the TDP and have it passively cooled. The cards both arrive in a dual-slot design, with boost clocks reduced by 8% down to 1620MHz (down from 1770MHz) while the base clocks are reduced to 1230MHz (down from 1395MHz) which is a 12% reduction.

NVIDIA crams an insane 48GB of GDDR6 memory on its Quadro RTX 8000 graphics card, with PNY clocking it down to 13Gbps from 14Gbps which reduces memory bandwidth to 624GB/sec down from 672GB/sec on the regular air-cooled Quadro RTX 8000.

PNY is offering its normal 3-year warranty on the passively cooled Quadro RTX 8000 and Quadro RTX 6000 graphics cards, and are available to commercial customers right now. Pricing hasn't been detailed just yet.