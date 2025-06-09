NVIDIA's new tweaked-for-China B40 AI GPU expected to race into mass production this month

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: NVIDIA’s new B40 AI GPU, designed specifically for the Chinese market, will enter mass production in June 2025. Based on the Blackwell architecture with GDDR7 memory, it targets mid-to-high-end users and offers a cost-effective alternative to the H20 GPU, with shipments expected to exceed one million units by year-end. NVIDIA’s new B40 AI GPU, designed specifically for the Chinese market, will enter mass production in June 2025. Based on the Blackwell architecture with GDDR7 memory, it targets mid-to-high-end users and offers a cost-effective alternative to the H20 GPU, with shipments expected to exceed one million units by year-end.

NVIDIA's new B40 AI GPU destined for the Chinese market is expected to enter mass production in June, with ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd (ZJK) announcing it is preparing to expand its production capacity to meet the growing demand for NVIDIA's new "B40" AI GPU project.

In a new press release issued by ZJK spotted by insider @Jukanlosreve on X, we're hearing that NVIDIA is advancing the development of its new custom AI accelerator chip -- the new B40 -- which has been tailor-made for the Chinese market. NVIDIA's new B40 AI chip is based on the Blackwell GPU architecture, and will be aimed at mid-to-high-end markets, with mass production expected in June 2025.

ZJK CEO Ning Ding said: "The B40 project has many notable market advantages. It complements NVIDIA's current RTX Pro 6000 workstation GPU, which is sold globally. According to supply chain forecasts, shipments of the B40 chip are expected to exceed 1 million units by the end of 2025. As a supplier to NVIDIA, we anticipate a significant year-over-year revenue increase from this project".

In earlier reports, we've heard that US export restrictions on AI chips were severely impacting NVIDIA, forcing the company to pull its H20 AI GPU from China and do something different -- moving away from Hopper + HBM combo to a Blackwell + GDDR7 combo for China.

NVIDIA's new B40 project will use the newer Blackwell architecture and will forgo the use of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in favor of GDDR7 memory, and it will not use TSMC's advanced packaging technologies. We should expect a price of approximately $6500 to $8000, which is far cheaper than H20 which costs around $10,000 to $12,000 per AI chip.