NVIDIA's monster RTX PRO 6000 workstation GPU with 96GB GDDR7 drops to $7999, down from $10K

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell workstation GPU, featuring 96GB of GDDR7 memory, is now available on Newegg with a 13% Black Friday discount, priced at $7,999. Designed for enterprise, AI, and server use, it delivers exceptional performance and VRAM capacity for demanding professional workloads.

NVIDIA's expensive RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation GPU has received its own Black Friday deal on Newegg, reducing its pricing from $9299 down to $7999, with the card rocking 96GB of GDDR7 memory.

In a current market where RAM prices are absolutely skyrocketing out of control, the 96GB card has a decent 13% price discount on Newegg right now, down to $7999. NVIDIA launched the new RTX PRO 6000 earlier this year for at least $8500, and some places charging up to $11,000 for it, while sitting at around $9000 on average.

This isn't a GPU that people would buy for gaming, but rather customers who are after the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 -- even with its discount down to $7999 -- would be servers, AI companies, and the enterprise. You could install multiple RTX PRO 6000 cards into a system for massive performance increases across the board, with 384GB of GDDR7 memory through the four cards installed, with 2400W power consumption total (4 x 600W).

NVIDIA's RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation GPU represents the best of Blackwell before you shift over to HBM-based GPUs like the H200, B200, and upcoming R100 AI GPUs using HBM3, HBM3E, and HBM4, respectively. Still, the RTX PRO 6000 offers a helluva lot of performance -- and more importantly, VRAM -- while going into a regular (but still big) sized chassis and high-end 3000W PSU per system.

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU is the flagship GB202-based workstation graphics card from the company, offered in 3 different variants leading up to 96GB of GDDR7 memory. NVIDIA has placed the GDDR7 memory on both sides of the PCB, with each side featuring 48GB GDDR7 for a full 96GB using 3GB GDDR7 memory modules.