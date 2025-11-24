NVIDIA's monster RTX PRO 6000 workstation GPU with 96GB GDDR7 drops to $7999, down from $10K

NVIDIA's expensive RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation GPU has received its own Black Friday deal on Newegg, reducing its pricing from $9299 down to $7999, with the card rocking 96GB of GDDR7 memory.
In a current market where RAM prices are absolutely skyrocketing out of control, the 96GB card has a decent 13% price discount on Newegg right now, down to $7999. NVIDIA launched the new RTX PRO 6000 earlier this year for at least $8500, and some places charging up to $11,000 for it, while sitting at around $9000 on average.
This isn't a GPU that people would buy for gaming, but rather customers who are after the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 -- even with its discount down to $7999 -- would be servers, AI companies, and the enterprise. You could install multiple RTX PRO 6000 cards into a system for massive performance increases across the board, with 384GB of GDDR7 memory through the four cards installed, with 2400W power consumption total (4 x 600W).
NVIDIA's RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation GPU represents the best of Blackwell before you shift over to HBM-based GPUs like the H200, B200, and upcoming R100 AI GPUs using HBM3, HBM3E, and HBM4, respectively. Still, the RTX PRO 6000 offers a helluva lot of performance -- and more importantly, VRAM -- while going into a regular (but still big) sized chassis and high-end 3000W PSU per system.
- Read more: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU benched: crowned the 'new gaming king'
- Read more: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU with 96GB GDDR7 listed: costs over $11,000
- Read more: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell PCB with double-sided 96GB GDDR7 detailed
- Read more: NVIDIA offers replacement for damaged RTX PRO 6000, used PCIe boards now in China
The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU is the flagship GB202-based workstation graphics card from the company, offered in 3 different variants leading up to 96GB of GDDR7 memory. NVIDIA has placed the GDDR7 memory on both sides of the PCB, with each side featuring 48GB GDDR7 for a full 96GB using 3GB GDDR7 memory modules.