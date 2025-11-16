This $10,000 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 turns into a brick over an irreplaceable broken PCIe connector

A user sends his expensive $10,000 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 in for repair with a broken PCIe connector, but it can't be fixed as there's no replacement part.

TL;DR: A $10,000 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPU suffered irreparable PCIe connector damage during transport, highlighting a critical issue: NVIDIA does not provide replacement parts for this costly card. This design flaw risks turning high-end GPUs into unusable bricks, raising concerns about repairability and customer support.

Just imagine spending $10,000 on a new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 workstation GPU, it breaking, and essentially becoming a $10K brick because you can't buy replacement parts.

This happened to a "very famous Tech YouTuber" (with over 40 million followers) who purchased the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 and sent it to NorthbridgeFix, after transporting the system with the RTX PRO 6000 still installed onto the motherboard, with all of the pressure in transportation breaking the PCIe connector on the $10,000 card.

All the stress, all the weight of the entire RTX PRO 6000 is on the PCIe board, and when transported inside of a system and in the PCIe slot itself, NorthbridgeFix told the customer he couldn't solder that PCIe piece back together, and compared it to glass being put back together after being smashed. NorthbridgeFix condemned the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, where he called it one of the worst designs ever, but with the damaged RTX 5090 FE he received in the past, NVIDIA provided the PCIe connector so it could be fixed.

That's not the case here with the damaged PCIe connector on the RTX PRO 6000 -- which costs an eye-watering $10,000 -- as NVIDIA doesn't provide any spare connectors. NorthbridgeFix hopes that this video will help that, as no one should be buying a $10K card and not being able to have it fixed over something like a PCIe connector.

NVIDIA makes the RTX 5090 FE and RTX PRO 6000 cards with a modular design, but with no physical damage to the GPU, GDDR7 memory, or VRMs, simply damaging the PCIe connector and your $10K card being dead shouldn't be something that should happen without having replacement parts ready.