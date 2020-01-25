Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,560 Reviews & Articles | 66,587 News Posts

ASUS teases 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz external USB-C gaming monitor

ASUS ROG STRIX XG17AHPE: external 17.3-inch LCD at 1080p 240Hz

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 18 mins ago

ASUS has just unveiled what seems to be the best-specced portable gaming monitor on the market, with the introduction of its new ROG STRIX XG17AHPE external LCD.

asus-releases-17-3-inch-1080p-240hz-external-usb-gaming-monitor_04

The new ASUS ROG STRIX XG17AHPE external LCD is a fairly large 17.3-inch external monitor with a 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution, but super-surprising and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. ASUS includes a built-in battery pack so you can have 1080p 240Hz goodness on the go, which is pretty damn awesome.

ASUS is using a 17.3-inch IPS panel with up to 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 3ms GtG response time. ASUS includes some of its own gaming-focused features with GamePlus and GameVisual modes, while Shadow Boost brightness up dark areas in games and GameFast input tech also makes an appearance.

asus-releases-17-3-inch-1080p-240hz-external-usb-gaming-monitor_05

ASUS also includes a stand with its ROG STRIX XG17AHPE external LCD that lets you mount the monitor horizontally or vertically, depending on what you need it for.

asus-releases-17-3-inch-1080p-240hz-external-usb-gaming-monitor_06

All of this is thanks to its USB Type-C connector, but you can also throw it into your PC or notebook through a micro HDMI 2.0 connector. It has an internal 7800mAh battery that ASUS says is good for up to 3.5 hours when you're gaming at 240FPS.

We don't have any details on pricing (don't expect it to be cheap) or an ETA just yet.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG PG279Q 27' Gaming Monitor (PG279Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$624.99
$624.99$624.99$439.45
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/25/2020 at 2:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:anandtech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.