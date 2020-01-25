ASUS teases 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz external USB-C gaming monitor

ASUS has just unveiled what seems to be the best-specced portable gaming monitor on the market, with the introduction of its new ROG STRIX XG17AHPE external LCD.

The new ASUS ROG STRIX XG17AHPE external LCD is a fairly large 17.3-inch external monitor with a 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution, but super-surprising and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. ASUS includes a built-in battery pack so you can have 1080p 240Hz goodness on the go, which is pretty damn awesome.

ASUS is using a 17.3-inch IPS panel with up to 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 3ms GtG response time. ASUS includes some of its own gaming-focused features with GamePlus and GameVisual modes, while Shadow Boost brightness up dark areas in games and GameFast input tech also makes an appearance.

ASUS also includes a stand with its ROG STRIX XG17AHPE external LCD that lets you mount the monitor horizontally or vertically, depending on what you need it for.

All of this is thanks to its USB Type-C connector, but you can also throw it into your PC or notebook through a micro HDMI 2.0 connector. It has an internal 7800mAh battery that ASUS says is good for up to 3.5 hours when you're gaming at 240FPS.

We don't have any details on pricing (don't expect it to be cheap) or an ETA just yet.