ADATA unveils a power bank that's also portable storage at CES 2025

ADATA has unveiled a new power bank that doubles as a portable SSD, and a new micro SD card that pairs perfectly with a Nintendo Switch 2.

ADATA had quite a lot to show off at CES 2026, and a few of the standout products was the new power bank that doubles as a portable storage device, and a microSDXC card that is ready for Switch 2 gaming.

The power bank that doubles as a storage solution is called the SR800, and it's designed to be compatible with USB-C devices, specifically smartphones. The drive features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface capable of 20 Gbps with a Type-C connector. ADATA informed me the drive is capable of 2,000MB/s read and write, and will be arriving in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Additionally, the battery capacity is 5,000mAh, and is compatible with the iPhone 15 and later, Android, macOS, and Windows devices.

There is also wireless charging capabilities, with ADATA informing me the SR800 has a maximum wireless charging rate of 15W. Additionally, the maximum total output of the USB-C port is also 15W. As for the SDXC, ADATA stated its standard is SD7.1, and it will be arriving in the following capacities: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. With the SMI SM2708 controller, read and write speeds will hit 800/700MB/s, respectively. Furthermore, the microSDXC SD7.1 Express is also backward compatible with UHS-I hosts.

ADATA told me it's aiming this storage solution directly at Switch 2 owners, drone operators, dash cam devices, and action camera users.