Linus from LinusTechTips is 'thinking of retiring'

We all know and love Linus Sebastian from LinusTechTips, and the man himself and his tech channel have reached a massive milestone of 10 million subscribers. But his latest video, in my opinion, is one of his best:

The video is one of, if not his most personal yet and that is something I love more than the usual hands-in-the-air, super-fun videos. It's raw Linus, addressing a near mid-life crisis of sorts. He had some life changing events happened which made him look through the prism of life a little differently, something that I've been doing over the last year or so.

By the end of the video Linus himself says he is not immediately retiring, but doesn't rule it out -- it's something that he might eventually do, so we could see the end of Linus appearing in a majority of the videos. LTT is run by a team of talented people who can easily take the reigns, but it would be a gigantic change for the tech channel if/when that happens.

For now, they're not tears... I was just cutting onions up, I swear...