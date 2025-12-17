KIOXIA's impressive Flash Memory Fab in Japan spotlighted in new Linus Tech Tips video

See inside KIOXIA's impressive Yokkaichi plant in Japan and go behind the scenes of what it takes to create cutting-edge SSD storage and Flash Memory.

Earlier this year, KIOXIA introduced the world's first compact 250TB NVMe SSD with its new LC9 Series. As a storage solution that conforms to the 2.5-inch datacenter form-factor standard, KIOXIA achieved this thanks to its 8th Gen BiCS FLASH with CBA (CMOS Directly Bonded to Array) technology. Basically, this means you're getting 32 2-Terabit (Tb) dies stacked together in a way that hasn't been seen before.

Throw in PCIe Gen 5 speeds, and you only need a handful of these SSDs to have a whopping 1 Petabyte of data. This is how one of the latest videos on the popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips begins. Even though we were aware of KIOXIA's LC9 Series of SSDs and the underlying technology, seeing how an SSD like this is made and the sheer amount of cutting-edge technology and impressive engineering that go into it is something else.

With access to KIOXIA's massive Yokkaichi plant in Japan, Linus Sebastian presents an informative and entertaining look at how silicon is transformed into flash memory chips that power SSDs and the everyday tech we use, like smartphones.

The video goes through the process, with an in-depth look at the company's flagship Fab 7 (Y7) that includes three stories or layers of cutting-edge tech working together. From automation to conservation and green initiatives, and even a look at the plant's earthquake protection systems. It's a fascinating and informative look at what goes into creating the storage that powers today's modern datacenters and consumer devices. The video already has over 1.5 million views, which points to how well it breaks down complex processes to make them understandable.

"Bringing technology to our viewers is what drives us, and this tour inside Kioxia's fab gives a rare, up-close look at what goes into the devices we use every day," said Terren Tong, CEO of Linus Media Group. "We really appreciate Kioxia for letting us dive into the manufacturing of cutting-edge flash memory and SSDs."

"The Yokkaichi Plant is where innovation meets precision," said Hideyuki Namekawa, president and CEO of KIOXIA America, Inc. "From the moment raw silicon enters the fab, every step is designed to deliver high-performance, reliable storage, while still being mindful of the environmental impact. We are proud to give Linus Tech Tips and viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the engineering, technology, and care behind our flash memory and SSD solutions that power today's consumer devices and tomorrow's AI-driven data centers."