Elon Musk teases Minecraft & The Witcher game ports coming to Tesla's

Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to ask the public about their thoughts on whether or not he should bring Minecraft, The Witcher, and Kerbal Space Program over to Tesla's.

Musk put out a Twitter poll that currently has five hours left as of writing this post, which asked "Want to play The Witcher game on your Tesla? (you can already watch the show on Tesla Netflix theater)". The poll has two options, "yes [tosses coin]" and "no, I have the plague". Before I tell you what the statistics are looking like, vote first!

At the time of writing this 85.4% of the people that voted clicked yes, and only 14.6% voted no. In the Twitter thread, Musk was asked by some fans if he can bring both Minecraft and a SpaceX version of Kerbal Space Program over to Tesla's as well. Musk responded to the fan that asked about Minecraft, "Agreed, v important" and to a SpaceX version of Kerbal Space Program "It's on the list". Hopefully, in the future, we see all three of these games make their way over to Tesla's.