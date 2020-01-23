Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sony working on new horror IP for PlayStation 5

The new horror IP for the PlayStation 5 is by a 'very well respected horror game director'... KOJIMAAAAA

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 3 mins ago

Sony is working on a new horror IP for its next generation PlayStation 5 console, with new rumors teasing that the new horror game is being worked on "by a very well respected horror game director".

The new rumor is coming from entertainment insider Emre Kaya, who looks to have a fresh contact at Sony and some big, big news. The new "horror IP" is headed to the PlayStation 5, but the follow-up tweet with a GIF of legendary (and PlayStation exclusive) game developer Hideo Kojima is a huge hint.

This isn't confirming that Kojima himself is making the new game, but we could see a next-gen version of Silent Hills for example. Whatever it is, a new horror game with a totally next-gen console that has all sorts of new technology and features that will provide some of the best lighting, shadows, and possibilities in a game yet? Color me excited.

