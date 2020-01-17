20GB of sensitive Porn network data (pictures/videos) exposed online

Researchers have found that a porn cam affiliate network has left 20GB of extremely sensitive data of models exposed online.

The research group is vpnMentor and found that a porn cam affiliate website PussyCash left 20GB of extremely sensitive information of models on the website exposed in an Amazon S3 bucket. The researchers found a mix of different sensitive data; images, videos, passports information, ID photos, driver licenses, and more. Some of the data was traced back to be about 20 years old, while some other forms of data were as recent as a couple of weeks old.

Around 4,000 models across the world were subjected to sensitive data exposure, and it could have serious implications on the models if nefarious people acquire the data and use it for blackmail purposes. PussyCash never responded to the notifications of the exposure by vpnMentor, but another brand under the company "ImLive" said that they would sort out the problem.