Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,553 Reviews & Articles | 66,462 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA jebaits AMD, drops GeForce RTX 2060 to $299 to battle 5600 XT

20GB of sensitive Porn network data (pictures/videos) exposed online

Researchers have found that a porn cam affiliate network has left 20GB of extremely sensitive data of models exposed online

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 28 mins ago

Researchers have found that a porn cam affiliate network has left 20GB of extremely sensitive data of models exposed online.

porn-cam-network-leaked-sensitive-data-thousands-models_02

The research group is vpnMentor and found that a porn cam affiliate website PussyCash left 20GB of extremely sensitive information of models on the website exposed in an Amazon S3 bucket. The researchers found a mix of different sensitive data; images, videos, passports information, ID photos, driver licenses, and more. Some of the data was traced back to be about 20 years old, while some other forms of data were as recent as a couple of weeks old.

Around 4,000 models across the world were subjected to sensitive data exposure, and it could have serious implications on the models if nefarious people acquire the data and use it for blackmail purposes. PussyCash never responded to the notifications of the exposure by vpnMentor, but another brand under the company "ImLive" said that they would sort out the problem.

Buy at Amazon

Designing Data-Intensive Applications

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$35.50
$32.99$36.00$35.14
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2020 at 12:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.