Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,552 Reviews & Articles | 66,442 News Posts

God of War sequel could have just been teased in this new dev image

A new behind the scenes image that has been released could have just teased a God of War sequel

By: Jak Connor from 56 mins ago

For many months now there has been rumors circulating about a God of War sequel being in the works. Now, a new image has been released that could be some evidence to suggest that those rumors are true.

Above we have an image of Santa Monica Studios' narrative animator, Kim Newman who has posted to her personal Twitter account with the caption "Feels good to be back in the suit." This image could show that the rumored God of War sequel is being, or has already begun production.

This isn't the first piece of evidence that makes fans think that Santa Monica Studios is working on a sequel to the critically acclaimed title. Santa Monica Studios has previously posted job listings that could suggest a sequel is being produced. Examples of the listings are as follows; senior combat animator with "knowledge of God of War (2018)", "Facial Blend Shape Character Artist" with knowledge on next-gen consoles.

Buy at Amazon

God of War Hits - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.37
$14.37--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2020 at 7:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:gamesradar.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.