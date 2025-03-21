PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20

In celebration of God of War's 20th anniversary, PlayStation has announced a new God of War Ragnarok DLC that was released on March 20.

God of War fans should mark their calendars as a new DLC is arriving for God of War Ragnarok on March 20, which has been announced in celebration of the franchise turning 20 years old.

The first God of War game was released in 2005, and since then, it has become a staple franchise in PlayStation's portfolio of titles. However, the franchise really locked itself in when Kratos was rebooted in 2018 with the release of the God of War, which went on to win Game of the Year. In 2022, the rebooted character received a sequel, God of War Ragnarok, which won Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure, but fell short of Game of the Year to Elden Ring.

In celebration of how far the franchise has come, PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studios are releasing a new DLC for Ragnarok - the Dark Odyssey Collection. The new DLC will be released on March 20 and will be free for all players who own a copy of God of War Ragnarok. The DLC contains Dark Odyssey Armor and an appearance change for Kratos, along with companion armor to match.

Unfortunately, the expected announcement for God of War's 20th anniversary wasn't met, as many fans of the franchise, including myself, would have preferred to see PlayStation announce the first and second God of War games being remastered for current-gen consoles or at the very least, make them available in their old states for anyone that owns a copy of God of War 2018/2022.

Having access to the titles that gave Kratos his backstory that is so heavily referenced in the more recent titles would be fantastic for players of the new games, especially if they had a fresh coat of graphical paint. Hopefully, sometime in the future, we will see remasters of these staples PS classics.

Dark Odyssey Collection

