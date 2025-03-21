All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20

In celebration of God of War's 20th anniversary, PlayStation has announced a new God of War Ragnarok DLC that was released on March 20.

PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: PlayStation is celebrating the 20th anniversary of God of War by announcing a new God of War Ragnarok DLC, set to be released on March 20.

God of War fans should mark their calendars as a new DLC is arriving for God of War Ragnarok on March 20, which has been announced in celebration of the franchise turning 20 years old.

The first God of War game was released in 2005, and since then, it has become a staple franchise in PlayStation's portfolio of titles. However, the franchise really locked itself in when Kratos was rebooted in 2018 with the release of the God of War, which went on to win Game of the Year. In 2022, the rebooted character received a sequel, God of War Ragnarok, which won Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure, but fell short of Game of the Year to Elden Ring.

In celebration of how far the franchise has come, PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studios are releasing a new DLC for Ragnarok - the Dark Odyssey Collection. The new DLC will be released on March 20 and will be free for all players who own a copy of God of War Ragnarok. The DLC contains Dark Odyssey Armor and an appearance change for Kratos, along with companion armor to match.

Unfortunately, the expected announcement for God of War's 20th anniversary wasn't met, as many fans of the franchise, including myself, would have preferred to see PlayStation announce the first and second God of War games being remastered for current-gen consoles or at the very least, make them available in their old states for anyone that owns a copy of God of War 2018/2022.

Having access to the titles that gave Kratos his backstory that is so heavily referenced in the more recent titles would be fantastic for players of the new games, especially if they had a fresh coat of graphical paint. Hopefully, sometime in the future, we will see remasters of these staples PS classics.

Dark Odyssey Collection

PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 101
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 123
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 134
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 145
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 156
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 167
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 178
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 189
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 1910
11
PlayStation unveils new God of War DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, released March 20 123132
11
Photo of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$43.95 USD
$42.79 USD$34.99 USD
Buy
$83.99 CAD
$83.99 CAD$83.99 CAD
Buy
£37.57
£36.94£40.47
Buy
$43.95 USD
$42.79 USD$34.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2025 at 12:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles