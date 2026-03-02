New God of War franchise confirmed by senior writer, stars Kratos' wife Faye

A new God of War franchise set within the God of War universe is reportedly in development at Santa Monica, and it's set to star Faye, Kratos' wife.

TL;DR: Sony Santa Monica Studio is developing a new God of War franchise expanding the original universe with new characters and storylines. Contrary to rumors, Cory Barlog is leading this project, featuring Kratos' wife Faye as the protagonist. The game is expected to be revealed in 2024 and released in early 2027.

Several pieces of information have hinted at a new God of War franchise being developed by Sony Santa Monica Studio, and it's based within the God of War universe.

A LinkedIn page screenshot of a Senior Writer at Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed there is a new franchise being developed within the God of War universe, with the employee writing, "Helped shape narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studio for a new franchise within the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP."

Initially, it was rumored that God of War creator and studio lead Cory Barlog was working on a new sci-fi as his next title, but according to Bloomberg's Jason Schrier, that is "nonsense," and now that we know there is a new God of War franchise underway, it seems that is what Barlog is actually working on. Additionally, in a ResetEra post, Schrier wrote, "it's not a new IP but it might feel like one."

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This piece of information is quite valuable as it suggests the characters/setting within the new game will be new, but it won't be new enough to be considered a new IP, meaning it will be based within the God of War universe, backing up the information from the LinkedIn screenshot. As for when this new game based in the God of War universe will be revealed, industry insider NateTheHate recently posted on X that he has heard the new game will have Kratos' wife, Faye, as the lead character, and the gameplay will be different from the Norse God of War games.

Additionally, the leaker wrote that the current plan is reveal the title this year and release it in the first half of 2027.