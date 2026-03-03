God of War game creator responds to Amazon's controversial first-look image

One of the creators of God of War video games has commented on the recent unveiling of the God of War TV show, saying 'It's so dumb'.

Amazon recently dropped the first look at the new God of War TV show, and the image that was posted was quickly passed around social platforms, stirring a controversy that has now sparked a response from one of the creators and designers of the God of War video games.

God of War creator David Jaffe said in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, where he responded to the first image released by Amazon that shows Kratos looking over the shoulder of his son Atreus, who is lining up a shot with his bow. Jaffe says Kratos' position, or pose in this image, along with his expression, makes Kratos look "stupid". Jaffe went on to say releasing an image like this isn't the right way to introduce these characters that many people haven't ever seen before.

The image was part of an announcement from Amazon about its official entry into production of the God of War TV show, which is starring Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson as Kratos and Atreus, respectively. Unfortunately, the image resulted in a generally poor response from God of War fans, which began criticizing many aspects of the image, such as the color making the setting too soft, Ryan Hurst's potential bald cap showing, and more.

"Kratos in this pose with this expression, not the guy's face, but this expression, he just looks stupid. If you're going to reveal, to most people, a brand new character that you hope is going to carry your series, for the first time, and they've never really seen this before, and this is the way you introduce them?" said David Jaffe

Jaffe's main issue with the image isn't the contents of the image, such as the actors, it's the image itself. The God of War creator said the image itself is bad, and shouldn't have been selected as a way for Amazon to introduce these characters to the world.