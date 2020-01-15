Amazon Studios reveals first group of 'Lord of the Rings' series stars

Amazon has announced the first group of stars for their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show

At TCA, Amazon Studios officially announced the first group of actors who will be starring in their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show.

If you have been out of the loop, Amazon Studios are currently gathering all resources to begin shooting for their upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show that will be based within J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-Earth. We knew that young Ned Stark actor from Game of Thrones, Robert Aramayo, will star in the series, but we didn't know who else would be stepping into some vital roles. Now, Amazon Studios has revealed a further fifteen actors who will be appearing in the show.

The following actors were announced by Amazon Studios, "Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman." Amazon plans to start shooting sometime next month in New Zealand. According to Amazon Co-head of TV, Vernon Sanders, who spoke at TCA, "We still have a few key roles to cast." So in the coming months, we can expect some other actors to join in on Amazon's massive project.

If you are after anymore Lord of the Rings TV show, click this link here.