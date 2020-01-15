Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Microsoft makes Windows 7 excommunicado by killing support today

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 14 mins ago

Microsoft has announced an end of an era, Windows 7 will no longer receive any support and its users that remain are advised to move onto Windows 10.

Microsoft has been giving Windows 7 support for the last ten years, and the time to end that lifeline support is officially upon us. In a new blog post on Microsoft's website, it says that as of January 14th, 2020, "Technical assistance and software updates from Windows Update that help protect your PC are no longer available for the product." Microsoft has instead moved onto supporting newer technologies and great new experiences.

If you are a Windows 7 user, Microsoft recommends you to upgrade to Windows 10 as you will be provided adequate protection on a more updated OS. Windows 7 users can do this for free through a loophole in the Media Creation Tool. Windows Latest reports that if users download and run the Media Creation Tool and input their existing product key for Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, they will receive a new Windows 10 digital license.

NEWS SOURCES:support.microsoft.com, windowslatest.com, engadget.com

