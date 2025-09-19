Steam will stop supporting 32-bit Windows versions in 2026

The day has finally come: Steam will officially stop updating on PCs with 32-bit versions of Windows because the vast majority of gamers aren't on 32-bit.

PC gaming's largest storefront will stop being supported on legacy 32-bit Windows machines at the turn of the new year.

Valve has officially confirmed that it will be ending support for Steam on PCs running Windows 32-bit installs. Starting January 1, 2026, Steam will no longer support Windows 10 32-bit (the only such OS in use on its platform). This deadline is months after Microsoft's own impending Windows 10 cut-off in October. Interestingly enough, as The Verge points out, the current version of Steam is actually 32-bit but future versions after the end support date will be 64-bit.

Valve confirms that the launcher itself will still function "in the near term" on 32-bit, but won't receive security updates nor can Steam Support help 32-bit users with technical issues they may face.

Only 0.01% of Steam Hardware Survey users are running Windows, and while these surveys are optional and random, the amount of 32-bit users is so small that the platform isn't even reflected in the data.

