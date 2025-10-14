Microsoft messes up Windows 11's Media Creation Tool just as Windows 10 support ends

Would-be upgraders have found Windows 11's Media Creation Tool isn't working, which is bad timing to say the least - though not the end of the world.

TL;DR: Microsoft has now officially ended Windows 10 support, but if you were hoping to upgrade to Windows 11 using the Media Creation Tool, you can't - as the latest version is bugged and broken. There's a workaround for now while Microsoft fixes the tool, but at least you're still covered on Windows 10 until next month (there's still a security update coming today).

As you've no doubt seen, today is the official end of support for Windows 10, and Microsoft has managed to break the Media Creation Tool (MCT) for those thinking of making the upgrade to Windows 11.

2

Want to upgrade to Windows 11 using the Media Creation Tool? You can forget that idea for the time being (Image Credit: Microsoft)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a case of very unfortunate timing, Windows Latest reports that Microsoft admitted that the latest spin on the Windows 11 MCT - which is used to create a bootable USB (or DVD) to install the newest OS - has gone awry.

Microsoft said:

"Windows 11 media creation tool version 26100.6584, released September 29, 2025, might not work as expected when used on Windows 10 devices. The media creation tool might close unexpectedly, displaying no error message."

That's not very helpful, not just in terms of the crash itself, but the lack of any error being displayed, which is going to leave a fair few people scratching their heads as to what happened, no doubt.

The current workaround provided by Microsoft is to download a Windows 11 ISO directly - you can grab that here.

Microsoft say it's working on a fix, and we should hopefully see a new version of the MCT emerge soon enough which has this issue resolved.

Meanwhile, if you were hoping to upgrade from Windows 10, you can probably wait for that new version - it's not as if the wheels are going to fall off the older Microsoft OS immediately now that support has reached End of Life.

You'll get another final cumulative update for Windows 10 later today (likely in a few hours from the time of writing), and you wouldn't normally get another security update for a month, anyway. Of course, the November update won't be coming - unless you've signed up for extended support - but Microsoft should have the MCT back to normal before then.

I'd hope so, anyway, otherwise what's an unlucky piece of timing here could turn into a more embarrassing incident for Microsoft.