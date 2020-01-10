FSP shocks at CES 2020 with an extreme dual system chassis, the CMT710

FSP is hitting 2020 hard and it starts with an extreme example of a dual system chassis. The CMT710 can fit dual liquid cooled systems and then some

CES 2020 - FSP has always been a brand we know for PSU's and also some cases scattered about on the market. While admittedly their cases have still held their own, they have never really been the ones to push the envelope until now.

The CMT710 is an insane semi open-frame design similar to what we have seen with the Cougar Conquer, Antec Torque, and, most recently, the Thermaltake AH T600 TG. But the CMT710 is so much more on top of this. The CMT710 is a double-wide chassis to allow two full liquid-cooled systems back to back.

Taking a look at the placard in their display suite, we see that the dual system setup like most has a main unit capable of up to EATX. The secondary system is relegated to ITX, which is no worries as that typically serves as an editing or streaming setup. PSU is SFX for the mini system with up to 240mm fitment for the main ATX PSU. The CMT710 can fit up to dual 360mm radiators to ensure all of your hardware stays cool. Maximum VGA length would top out at 380mm, so most any card should fit without issues.

I am sure there is so much more to the new CMT710, but we will cover that as we receive the chassis in for review, which will hopefully be soon!