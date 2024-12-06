WiiBoy Color 2.0 transforms a full Wii into on-the-go handheld

The WiiBoy Color 2.0 has been 4 years in the making, packs in a fully-fledged Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy handheld chassis that fits right in your pocket.

TL;DR: The Wiiboy Color 2.0, a portable Wii console, features a thinner design and a 480p IPS panel. Created by Ginger of Oz, it will soon be open-sourced for DIY enthusiasts. Despite being a challenging build, it showcases advancements in modding. Commissions are available for $1,500.

The Wiiboy gets updated with a thinner design and will soon be open sourced so DIY enthusiasts can build their own.

Modders have done some amazing things with gaming tech over the years, including cramming an entire Wii console into an on-the-go handheld. We've seen a fe iterations of mini Wii systems, including the G-Boy handheld and ShankMods' PiiWii. Now we have the Wiiboy from YouTube tinkerer Ginger of Oz.

The new Wiiboy 2.0 features some upgrades over the original model, with a 480p IPS panel with bezel and a chassis that's half a millimeter thinner than the original Wiiby Color 1.0, but overall it's just another clear example as to the innovations being made in the modding and custom PCB scenes.

"It's great at running Wii games, Gamecube games, and virtual console games because those are the games that a Wii is good at running," Ginger of Oz said in Wiiboy 2.0 breakdown video.

"Much like the original, the goal of the Wiiboy Color 2.0 was to jam a Wii into a small of a Game Boy case as possible while making sure that it's chock full of features and, you know, still reasonably pleasant to use."

The YouTuber also shared this on Twitter, saying that the build would be made available so others could make their own--provided they have the tools and skill necessary.

"This is the Wiiboy Color 2.0. A fully realized portable Wii based on the original Wiiboy Color from 4 years ago. Very pleased with how this final design turned out. Many internal changes to this guy. The goal was to make it as quick and easy to put together as possible. It's still a very tough build, but much improved. "This version of the Wiiboy Color will also be open-sourced within the next month, so you'll be able to build your own!"

Ginger of Oz is currently accepting commissions for Wiiboy 2.0 builds, but be forewarned, the price tag is a steep $1,500.