All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Gaming

WiiBoy Color 2.0 transforms a full Wii into on-the-go handheld

The WiiBoy Color 2.0 has been 4 years in the making, packs in a fully-fledged Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy handheld chassis that fits right in your pocket.

WiiBoy Color 2.0 transforms a full Wii into on-the-go handheld
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Wiiboy Color 2.0, a portable Wii console, features a thinner design and a 480p IPS panel. Created by Ginger of Oz, it will soon be open-sourced for DIY enthusiasts. Despite being a challenging build, it showcases advancements in modding. Commissions are available for $1,500.

The Wiiboy gets updated with a thinner design and will soon be open sourced so DIY enthusiasts can build their own.

WiiBoy Color 2.0 transforms a full Wii into on-the-go handheld 2
3

Modders have done some amazing things with gaming tech over the years, including cramming an entire Wii console into an on-the-go handheld. We've seen a fe iterations of mini Wii systems, including the G-Boy handheld and ShankMods' PiiWii. Now we have the Wiiboy from YouTube tinkerer Ginger of Oz.

The new Wiiboy 2.0 features some upgrades over the original model, with a 480p IPS panel with bezel and a chassis that's half a millimeter thinner than the original Wiiby Color 1.0, but overall it's just another clear example as to the innovations being made in the modding and custom PCB scenes.

"It's great at running Wii games, Gamecube games, and virtual console games because those are the games that a Wii is good at running," Ginger of Oz said in Wiiboy 2.0 breakdown video.

WiiBoy Color 2.0 transforms a full Wii into on-the-go handheld 3
3

"Much like the original, the goal of the Wiiboy Color 2.0 was to jam a Wii into a small of a Game Boy case as possible while making sure that it's chock full of features and, you know, still reasonably pleasant to use."

The YouTuber also shared this on Twitter, saying that the build would be made available so others could make their own--provided they have the tools and skill necessary.

"This is the Wiiboy Color 2.0. A fully realized portable Wii based on the original Wiiboy Color from 4 years ago. Very pleased with how this final design turned out. Many internal changes to this guy. The goal was to make it as quick and easy to put together as possible. It's still a very tough build, but much improved.

"This version of the Wiiboy Color will also be open-sourced within the next month, so you'll be able to build your own!"

Ginger of Oz is currently accepting commissions for Wiiboy 2.0 builds, but be forewarned, the price tag is a steep $1,500.

Photo of the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch
Best Deals: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$53.97 USD
$56.45 USD $56.99 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2024 at 7:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles