TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
American Airline's will use Google Assistant as an AI translator

American Airline guests will be able to use Google Assistants interpreter mode in lounges

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 8 mins ago

CES 2020 - American Airlines will be using Google Assistant's interpreter mode as a means of making travelers more comfortable in lounges.

american-airlines-use-google-assistant-ai-translator_01

If you weren't aware, Google Assistant has a really cool Interpreter Mode that allows for people to communicate over the language barrier. Engadget managed to spot Google Assistant's Interpreter Mode at the Los Angeles International Airport's Admirals Club lounge, where American Airlines was testing it out on Google Nest Hubs.

Interpreter Mode can currently translate 29 different languages in real-time; those languages are the following: Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese. Engadget has also said that according to American Airlines Interpreter Mode will only be used if a multilingual team member isn't present to assist travelers.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

